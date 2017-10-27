Arriva bus changes in Newport Pagnell come into effect this weekend despite opposition

The changes to the Arriva bus services in Newport Pagnell will go ahead from Sunday (October 29) despite concerns raised by residents.

But Arriva have said they will review the changes to the current Number 1 and 2 routes, which serve Newport Pagnell, over the next six months.

In a statement, the company said: “We welcome the feedback that people have given to us and to Mark Lancaster MP with regard to our services in the Newport Pagnell area.

“The changes to routes 1 and 2 will be kept under review over the next six months. As part of that review we would like to involve the local community to hear what they think and how we can offer more attractive bus travel for the area. As a result we will be announcing some customer roadshows to be held in the area over the coming months and details of these will be available soon.”

Mark Lancaster MP had met with representatives from Arriva to discuss the changes and handed over a petition numbering over 300 names.

“I am disappointed that the changes are going ahead; though I do welcome the review and the offer to involve the local community,” Mark said.

“I have had a significant number of calls, emails and letters with concerns from residents over the past few weeks.

“Clearly they are not happy and this could have been handled better at a much earlier stage but, we are where we are and I will continue to engage with residents to make sure their views get across.”