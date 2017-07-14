Arriva mark ‘Catch the Bus Week’ campaign at Milton Keynes depot

Arriva marked this year’s ‘Catch the Bus Week’ campaign by hosting a visit to its Milton Keynes depot by regional strategic transport lead Hilary Chipping.

Now in its fifth year, ‘Catch the Bus Week’ – spearheaded by Greener Journeys – was launched to raise awareness of the environmental and social benefits of taking the bus as well as encouraging the public to give bus travel a try.

Ms Chipping, Deputy CEO and Head of Infrastructure at SEMLEP – South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership - was joined on the visit last Thursday (July 6) by Arriva Midlands area managing director South Maq Alibhai. During the meeting they discussed the important contribution made by buses, measures to increase bus usage in the city, investment in clean air technology, digital technology innovations and bus issues across the area. They also met with Arriva employees to hear about their roles and Arriva’s operations.

Ms Chipping said: “Buses play a vital role in our local economy, helping people to get to work, school or college. They are especially important for young people and apprentices. If more people used buses rather than cars, our roads would be less congested. That would be good for the economy and the environment.”

Mr Alibhai added: “We were delighted to welcome Hilary to our Milton Keynes depot and would like to thank her for taking the time out of her busy schedule to meet us to discuss the importance of bus services to the community.

“Arriva fully supports ‘Catch the Bus Week’, which provides a perfect opportunity for people who don’t normally use the bus to enjoy the benefits it can bring. With around 5 billion journeys made each year, bus is the most frequently used form of public transport.

“Every year this week provides us with a chance to celebrate the importance of bus services and their valuable role in tackling urban congestion and improving air quality.”

During ‘Catch the Bus Week 2017’, which took place between July 3-9, Arriva offered a £1 all-day ticket deal across its UK bus network outside of London to encourage more people to try bus travel and invited MPs and dignitaries to visit the company’s bus depots to gain a greater insight into public transport issues. Arriva also held a number of public events nationwide.

