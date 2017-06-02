Arsonists target homeless tent in Milton Keynes underpass

Firefighters were called by 18 residents who reported a tent on fire in an underpass in CMK last night.
At around 10.15pm yesterday evening emergency services attended the fire in a tent near North Grafton Roundabout, Portway.
One crew from Great Holm and one from Broughton attended the scene, which is a suspected arson.
Firefighters used one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus.
A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the “tent was used as a permanent dwelling”.