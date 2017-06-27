Art in the park brings multi cultural celebration to the city

Thousands of people are expected to visit Campbell Park this weekend for a multi-cultural festival.

The Art in the Park Festival, organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts Heritage and Culture (MKIAC) returns for its eighth year with the theme of Migration on Saturday, July 1, from 1pm until 7pm, and Sunday, July 2, from 1pm until 6pm.

Art in the park

The celebratory festival has grown to attract more than 11,000 people annually and provides a platform for local emerging talent to share a stage alongside internationally respected musicians, dancers, visual artists, chefs, storytellers and poets.

Art in the Park is included in the MK50 major event programme and festival organisers say they have prepared their most ambitious event programme to date.

The festival bursts into life with a vibrant Parade of Colours setting off from Christ the Cornerstone Church at 1pm and making its way across through the city and concluding at Campbell Park at 2pm.

The parade will be managed by carnival education company Route Canal Arts who will seamlessly integrate the acrobatic and musical talents of London’s Kinetika Bloco with a supercharged street festival troupe made up of performers from local schools, MK Dhol Band and Wolverton Samba Band.

The Mongolian Yurt will play host to some exceptional spoken word artists, poets and storytellers.

Visit http://www.mkiac.org/artintheparkfest.php