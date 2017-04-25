Artisan Market set for intu Milton Keynes

Next month intu Milton Keynes will host its first ever Artisan Market.

More than 35 producers will be partaking in the event, which will offer everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to handmade pottery.

The nine day showcase, launching on May 27, will give customers a chance to see, talk to and buy from the wonderful array of local talent in the area.

“We have been overwhelmed by the interest we have had from local businesses wanting to take part in the Artisan Market,” says Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes.

She adds: “I think customers visiting the market will be delighted to see the diverse range of products Milton Keynes entrepreneurs have to offer. We hope the Artisan Market gives these local companies a chance to talk to new audiences and expose their services to the thousands of people that visit the centre each day.”