Awards recongise talents and achievements of MK women

The winners have been announced at a gala ceremony for the Women Leaders MK.

The prestigious awards event recognises the talents and achievements of women living or working in the Milton Keynes postcode area. The aim of this annual event is to enable women living or working within the Milton Keynes and surrounding area to experience the same empowerment and recognition achieved by the national CBI First Women Award winners.

Guest speaker Fola Komolafe, MBE

This year’s headline sponsor is the Open University and the awards were presented at a gala dinner held at the Hilton DoubleTree on October 13.

The awards are led by Jan Flawn CBE, a previous winner of the CBI First Woman of Business Services Award and endorsed by the national CBI First Women Awards. All the winners of the MK Awards will have the opportunity to be nominated for a national CBI First Women Award the following year.

Winners are: Creative Industries Laura Miller; Community Impact Professional Kim Opszala; Community Impact Charity Kathy Howard; Highly Commended Angela Novell; Community Impact Voluntary Jacky Scott; Customer Service Rebecca Peck; Supply Chain Karen Robson; Environment & Engineering Dr Yolande Herbath; Highly Commended Dr Tosin Somorin; Science & Technology Lisa Blakey; Public Service Dr Haido Vlachos; MK50 Business Services Awards Liz Male MBE; Professional Services Dr Haido Vlachos; Emerging Leader Emilia Hardern; Inspirational Male Supporting Women Neil Russell; Female Entrepreneur Franzi Florack; Unsung Hero John Cove; Outstanding Contribution Padma Cheriyan. www.womenleadersmk.co.uk