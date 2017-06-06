Awards show will celebrate leading ladies in Milton Keynes

MK’s leading ladies are to be celebrated for the third year running at an awards event recognising inspirational businesswomen in the city.

Women Leaders MK was founded in 2015 to honour the hard work and achievement of women who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are today.

Last year’s awards attracted 160 nominations and more than 500 guests to a stunning awards ceremony, held at the Hilton DoubleTree, MK Stadium, where 14 impressive businesswomen were presented with their awards.

Among those awarded were Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, Nikki Ross for Outstanding Contribution and volunteer Margaret Sale, 78, who was celebrated for her incredible work at Bletchley Park and The National Museum of Computing over 25 years.

2017 sees a new award enter Women Leaders to recognise an outstanding man who has helped to support an inspirational woman.

The awards, which are launching in Peterborough for the first time this year, are the brainchild of Jan Flawn CBE, founder of specialist neurological care provider, PJ Care based in Bletchley.

She realised how important it was to celebrate the achievements of women after winning the national CBI First Women of Business Services award in 2013.

Jan said: “After winning I realised how important it was to celebrate the achievements of women. I wanted to share this with the talented, inspirational and successful women in and around Milton Keynes.

“Although the gender gap is decreasing, it is still very much a man’s world when it comes to leadership and I wanted to celebrate the hard work and achievement of women who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are today, whether this is in the corporate environment or within their local community.

“I believe it’s very important to do so because it helps to promote and develop our emerging leaders; those who excel at entrepreneurship and also women who are a fantastic support for their local community.

“There are a lot of women who don’t recognise the skills and support they give not to just their industry, but to others who they may have inspired. It’s about spreading skills and experience.”

The deadline to nominate someone for a Women Leaders MK award is on June 30. The glitzy awards ceremony will be held at the Hilton DoubleTree on Friday, October 13. Visit www.womenleadersmk.co.uk

Surplus funds from the event are donated to the MK Dons Sport Education Trust. Last Year Women Leaders donated over £10,000 to the charity.