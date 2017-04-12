Baroness visit for Beaverbrook House in Milton Keynes

Residents and staff welcomed Baroness Dean of Thornton-le-Fylde to Beaverbrook House in Bletchley on Monday.

Baroness Dean was visiting Beaverbrook House in her capacity as this year’s President of The Printing Charity, which owns and manages the purpose-built, sheltered home for people who have retired from the printing industry.

Baroness Dean, who was given a tour of the home’s facilities by home manager Kathy Senior, said: “I’m delighted to be invited to visit Beaverbrook House, which is a lovely home. It’s like walking down memory lane as I’ve got a connection with all of you through the printing industry and The Printing Charity.”

Over lunch residents enjoyed sharing their printing industry memories with the Baroness, who started her working life in the Trade Union movement and was subsequently elected general secretary of the Society of Graphical and Allied Trades (SOGAT), the printing, publishing and paper trades union.

She was created a life Peer in 1993 and a member of the Privy Council in 1998.