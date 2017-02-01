Baroness Young of Old Scone visits Lord Grey School in Milton Keynes

Baroness Young, a member of the House of Lords visited Lord Grey School last Friday to encourage students to become more engaged with political and parliamentary processes.

The Baroness spoke with Citizenship students in Year 9, 10 and 11 about current news topics including Brexit, Article 50 and lowering the current voting age to 16.

There was also a lengthy discussion about the need for the government to spend money on businesses and research (self-driving cars) in order to boost the economy to pay for the National Health Service, for example.

Students were delighted to meet the Baroness, as she was extremely approachable and they realised how important it was to experience and be involved in such challenging debating issues. The Peers in Schools Programme has definitely engaged our students to learn more about politics and Parliament.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to interact with someone who knows the parliamentary system inside out. They all thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” said Miss Kavanagh.

The visit was arranged through the Lord Speaker’s Peers in Schools programme, which has been running across the UK since 2007 and has so far engaged some 75,000 young people.

This continuing outreach programme sends members of the House of Lords into schools, academies and colleges across the country to give talks in support of the citizenship curriculum.