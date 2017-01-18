Baroness Young to visit school in Milton Keynes

Lord Grey School will host a talk from a member of the House of Lords next Friday (Jan 27) to encourage students to become more engaged with the political and parliamentary process. Baroness Young will meet with students for an hour to talk about the work and role of the House of Lords. This will be followed by a question and answer session on various aspects of the parliamentary process and life at Westminster generally.

A spokesman for the school said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to interact with someone who knows the parliamentary system inside out, as it can sometimes seem far removed from their daily lives.”

The visit was arranged through the Lord Speaker’s “Peers in Schools” programme, which has been running across the UK since 2007 and has so far involved around 75,000 young people.

This continuing outreach programme sends members of the House of Lords into schools and academies and colleges across the country to give talks in support of the citizenship curriculum.