BBC Young Musician of the Year to perform with Milton Keynes City Orchestra

A former BBC Young Musician of the Year is coming to Milton Keynes to perform with the MK City Orchestra.

Laura Van der Heijden, 2012 BBC Young Musician of the Year and one of the finest young cellists in the UK, will perform with MKCO on Friday, November 24, at The Venue MK, under the baton of Music Director Damian Iorio.

The concert, sponsored by Hillier Hopkins Accountants and MK Council, will open with Pärt’s Fratres, followed by Laura playing the enigmatic Schumann Cello Concerto and Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony No.6 will be a beautiful finale to this wonderful concert.

Laura van der Heijden has already made a name for herself as a very special emerging talent. Born in England in 1997 as the youngest daughter of a Dutch father and a Swiss mother, Laura’s first public performance as a cellist was at the age of nine with the Jupiter Chamber Orchestra. From 2005 to 2014 Laura was a student at the Royal College of Music Junior Department.

She is currently studying for her Bachelor’s Degree in Music at St John’s College, Cambridge, while continuing to perform during her term breaks.

Marian Livingstone, chairman of MKCO, said: “Laura is the first of a string of talented soloists performing with the orchestra this season. She is a trerrific role model for aspiring musicians, which is particularly relevant at this concert. We will be presenting The Christopher Hopkins Memorial Music Bursary to a young, talented local musician during the evening in partnership with MK Community Foundation”

This MKCO season also features violinists Francesco D’orazio in January and Chloe Hanslip in February and pianists Stephen Hough in March and Gabriele Baldocci in April .

Tickets for Friday, November 24, are £10 and £25 with a £5 ticket available for under 18s and card carrying students available through www.mkco.org.

For further information contact Marian Livingstone, chairman of MKCO 07836 583505 marian@livingstonewhite.co.uk