Be inspired at ‘STEM’ career festival in Milton Keynes this week

A festival encouraging children to carve a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics is being held in honour of Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

Industry experts are offering opportunities to interact with gadgets, robots, space rockets and the Mars Rover, augmented reality and much more at MK Innovates this Friday and Saturday.

Motivated by similar STEM events organised around the country, Jan Flawn CBE, founder of PJ Care and Women Leaders, has brought the interactive event to Milton Keynes so that children, and especially girls, will see what STEM subjects have to offer.

Jan said: “STEM subjects are actually incredibly exciting and we need to encourage children and other students to consider these subjects when making their choices. There is a shortage of skilled technicians, scientists and engineers in Milton Keynes and of course these careers pay very well.

“This two-day event not only showcases the successful industries we have in Milton Keynes, but will be fun and inspirational. For example, we have Nifty Lifts bringing in a cherry picker which is all computer controlled, Nissan will encourage individuals in a build and race activity, as well as enter a competition to design the ultimate Nissan car and Milton Keynes College will be offering a range of games and puzzles designed to excite and stimulate.

“Buckingham University will be providing 30-45 minutes coding tasters for attendees (from age 10) with little or no experience in coding; Evidence Talks will be encouraging children to design a game or produce an animation over the two days using SCRATCH and Arcadis will provide VR viewers and QR codes for people to add to their phones and view 3D models using their phone as a VR headset, plus so much more”.

MK Innovates will be opened by Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster, Mayor David Hopkins and High Sheriff Peter Kara, on Friday, July 7 at 11am.