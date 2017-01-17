Beat the Street game announces new prizes for Milton Keynes players

More than £2,000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs during Milton Keynes’ giant walking and cycling game which launches next month.

Kicking off on February 1, Beat the Street will transform Milton Keynes into a giant game where local families are challenged to explore their town and walk or cycle as far as possible to collect points and win prizes.

This week, the organisers behind the initiative have announced that prizes will be given out over the course of the seven-week challenge.

Schools, community groups, businesses and other teams will be competing against each other to see who can travel the furthest and end up on top of two leaderboards – total distance travelled and highest average distance per player.

The top three teams on each leaderboard will win £400, £250 and £100 of sports and fitness equipment supplied by Decathlon.

Registered players are also in with a chance to win some amazing goodies with forty ‘lucky tap’ prizes of £10 worth of sport and fitness equipment awarded to individual players throughout the competition.

Additionally, players could take home other local prizes and their own cuddly Beat the Street mascot which will be given out on social media or at local events.

Councillor Liz Gifford, said: “There are some great prizes up for grabs during Beat the Street so make sure you pick up a Beat the Street card and map from your nearest library or leisure centre and get involved.

“Not only could players walk away with some fantastic prizes for themselves, their school or business but Beat the Street will help get thousands of people active in Milton Keynes and encourage everyone to walk and cycle across their community.”

Want to get involved in Beat the Street? Visit beatthestreet.me/miltonkeynes