Beauty expert Michelle offers a YEAR of free styling and treatments for a lucky transgender lady

A city beauty expert is offering a transgender male to female a free twelve month course of treatment to help her on her “delicate” journey.

Michelle Butler is inviting applications for her unique Project Happy.

A make-up artist and beauty therapist with 20 year’s experience, she runs her own business in Milton Keynes called Honest Advice.

Michelle has found many of her clients are members of the transgender community, some of them at the very beginning of their transition.

“It’s become obvious to me that many ladies don’t often have the best start,” she said.

“I want to fill a gap and provide services not always available to those starting out on their delicate journey.”

Michelle, who is pictured (left) with a client called Josie, prides herself on her honest and tactful approach to issues affecting transgender male to female clients.

Another client, called Jenny, is also pictured after a makeover.

Michelle will offer the winning applicant make-up lessons, beauty treatments, counselling, mentoring and even shopping trips.

“I have friends in the beauty industry who will be giving their services free too. They will offer everything from laser hair removal and waxing to manicures and pedicures.

Applications for Project Happy can be made on http://www.projecthappy.me.uk. The deadline is October 31.