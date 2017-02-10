Become cyber savvy at Bletchley Park this half term

Help your children become cyber savvy with a trip to Bletchley Park this February half term. A series of Think, Make, Do… Cyber drop-in family workshops will include games and activities exploring online safety and how these relate to the Bletchley Park Codebreakers.

The hands-on activities will help children aged between five and 14 discover how to create a secure password, spot the signs of a phish and become aware of speed friending. Kids will also find out how the Codebreakers used hacking techniques to break into Enigma. Families can then pick up a Porgy’s Trail activity, which is filled with fun puzzles to solve as they explore the site after the workshop.

Elsewhere in the museum, visitors can find out more about online safety in our refreshed cybersecurity exhibition Secrecy and Security - Keeping Safe Online, sponsored by Intel Security, which has been upgraded with improved interactive and audio experiences.

Drop-in workshops will run from 10:30-15:00 on the 13, 15, 17 and 18 February and are included in the entrance ticket price.

Children under 12 have free entry.