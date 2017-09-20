Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway Park receive £8,000 for funding

Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway Trust have been granted £8,300 by Central Bedfordshire Council to improve the park.

The money will be used to carve three benches and markers for the route, by local artist Carrie Yeun.

Work will begin in September and the sculptures will be used to mark the route of the central section of the Waterway Park in the Millennium Country Park, at the heart of the Forest of Marston Vale.

Carrie said: “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase my work in Central Bedfordshire. I have a personal interest in the subject area and therefore I am delighted to have been selected to work on this project.”

Trust director Beryl Bennett said: “We are very excited about launching our Mark the Route initiative.

“We want to make sure that as many people as possible know about proposals for the Waterway Park and the benefits it can bring.

“This award gives us an opportunity to raise the profile of the Waterway Park and at the same time provide a unique artwork trail for visitors to experience.”

Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway links the Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes to the river Great Ouse in Bedford through a series of waterway parks.