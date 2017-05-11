Bedford chiropractor urges routine spinal checks for children

Bedford chiropractor Dr Surinder Sandhu is backing calls from a national organisation that parents should consider regular spinal check-ups for their infants and children.

The United Chiropractic Association (UCA), which has 600 members in the UK and abroad, says the check-ups should be thought of in exactly the same way as dental checks.

The UCA is highlighting the health benefits to children as part of its 2017 Spinal Awareness Week on 15-19 May.

The campaign – Checking Future Adults – points to research where parents reported unexpected improvements in their child’s health after having chiropractic care.

UCA executive board member Dr Jonathan Clarke says despite it being shown that spinal check-ups can contribute towards children maintaining a healthy body, most parents don’t know about the benefits.

H esaid: “It’s an awareness issue, parents will get their kids’ teeth, eyes and hearing checked as a matter of course; these are standard.

“But they don’t get the spine checked.

“This could be because people think of chiropractic as a treatment for symptoms or conditions.

“This isn’t the case. Chiropractic isn’t symptom-based. It’s about enabling the individual – in this case the child – to function at their best.

“It should be common place for you as a parent to have your child’s spine checked so that they can keep their nervous system at its optimum for life.

“It doesn’t mean that they’re going to be super-human. But what it does do is set them up to be their very best so they are able to cope with whatever life throws at them.

“Let’s give them the best chance to do that.”

Dr Sandhu is inviting parents to find out more by checking out our website and clicking on the news page.

Visit www.bedford-chiropractor.co.uk for more