‘Behind the scenes’ at McCarthy and Stone’s Milton Keynes development

The UK’s leading retirement housebuilder, McCarthy and Stone, is giving locals a glimpse into life on site at its new Assisted Living Platinum Range development, Elizabeth House in Stony Stratford, where construction is due to commence on March 27.

Bill Scott, who has 30 years’ experience as a Site Manager, is at the helm of the build programme for the new development on Vicarage Road, which will comprise 52 one and two bedroom Assisted Living Platinum Range apartments, exclusively designed for those aged 70 and over.

Working with McCarthy and Stone for over two years, Bill recently completed the Blyton House Retirement Living development in nearby Bourne End – a project which took 18 months from start to finish.

As Site Manager, Bill made a big impact on the new homeowners’ lives, and they even threw him a leaving party to thank him for his hard work.

He said: “It is hard to define a typical day as a site manager as each and every day is different with its own challenges.

“But, usually the morning starts with a cup of tea with the team to make sure we are all clear in our aims for the day and we have the resources to achieve them.

“You will then find me on site for most of the day; checking progress and making sure everyone is working safely.

“The role involves planning our material deliveries, liaising with contractors, and attending meetings with the design team who create the final vision for the development.

“I also meet with the delivery team and sub-contractors – many of whom are from the local area – to ensure the work is completed efficiently and to a high quality standard.

“Then every afternoon the site team will have another sit down to reflect on the day’s work.”

Situated on Vicarage Road, the apartments at Elizabeth House are due to be released for off-plan sales in winter 2017, with first homeowners expected to be welcomed in spring 2018.

The development has created local jobs in a host of roles, from traffic marshals and crane drivers to a banksman and labourers, and it is estimated that as the site continues to progress further jobs in areas such as plumbing, electrics, dry liners, painters and decorators will follow.

Bill adds: “For the duration of the build I will be supported by Assistant Site Manager, Gabba Juttla, as well as Trainee Assistant Site Manager Katie Whitewood, who is currently learning the ropes.

“I am then surrounded by a fantastic team on the ground to bring this new project to fruition.

“I enjoy all aspects of the job. It’s great to see the building develop and especially the ‘big reveal’ when the scaffold is taken down.

“I have to say though, after completing the development at Bourne End, seeing the joy when homeowners move into their new apartment is now a favourite of mine.

“I look forward to getting to know the locals in Stony Stratford, and meeting new homeowners as they check the progress of their new home, every step of the way.”

The Assisted Living Platinum Range development on Vicarage Road has been named Elizabeth House in homage to Elizabeth Woodville who played a pivotal role in both local and national history.

Elizabeth, a widower whose first husband died in the battle of St Albans, went on to capture the heart of King Edward IV when he passed through Stony Stratford on a hunting party in 1464.

One of the few monarchs to marry for love, the couple initially kept their marriage secret due to her lowly roots and Lancastrian background.

Once complete, the Assisted Living Platinum Range development will comprise a collection of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments aimed exclusively at those aged 70 and over.

McCarthy and Stone’s Assisted Living developments have been carefully-designed to enable homeowners to retain their independence and to benefit from a thriving community.

With everything homeowners could want on their doorstep, including a variety of restaurants, a fantastic farmer’s market, supermarkets and medical facilities, homeowners at Elizabeth House will never be far away from an abundance of amenities.

Stony Stratford is also famous for its social activities, hosting an annual town fair as well as the Stony Words literature festival.

For those looking to venture further afield, there are excellent transport links to London, Oxford and Northampton, and Milton Keynes is just five miles away.

Those interested in Assisted Living at McCarthy and Stone’s Stony Stratford development are invited to call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk