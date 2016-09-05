Benedict Cumberbatch should open updated library says councillor

A modernised Bletchley library should be renamed the ‘Bletchley Alan Turing Library’ and be opened by Benedict Cumberbatch who played Alan Turing in the Bletchley based film ‘The imitation Game’ says local councillor Mohammed Khan.

In September last year Milton Keynes Council gave £500,000 to secure the future of the highly valued Bletchley Library.

Work is due to start on modernising the library, which is in Westfield Road, in early 2017.

Councillor Mohammed Khan, who was brought up in Central Bletchley and used the library as a child said: “I am delighted plans have been drawn up to modernise and significantly restructure the existing building to create a refurbished vibrant community library with the addition of two new spaces which will be made available for community use and rent to generate income.”

Building contractors have been appointed and work is due to start on site at the beginning of April 2017.

For this work to be undertaken the library will close at the end of February for approximately six months.

During the building work some alternative library provision will be provided by the mobile library customers will also be sign posted to their nearest alternative library during this period of closure.

Councillor Khan, added: “I am looking forward to the work starting on the new modernised library. I think the mobile library is a reasonable option for a temporary period.

“It will mean services are still available whilst the much needed modernising work takes place. Once complete we should relaunch it as the Bletchley Alan Turing Library.”