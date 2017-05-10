Bennell charged with 21 more counts of non-recent child sexual abuse

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with a further 21 allegations of historical child sexual assault against boys as young as 14.

The 63-year-old, who most recently lived in Milton Keynes, is accused of a total of 41 offences between 1980 and 1991 against eight male complainants.

Prosecutors said he has now been charged with 18 counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery against four boys aged between 14 and 16.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach has previously denied 20 child sex offences during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17 in relation to these charges.

The most recent charges concern offences which are alleged to have taken place between 1983 and 1991, the CPS said.

The accusations involve four complainants who were boys under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged attacks between 1980 and 1987.

One of his alleged victim was aged 11 to 12 at the time he claims he was indecently assaulted by Bennell.

The former coach is currently on remand in custody.

During his career in football, Bennell has also worked as a coach for Manchester City, Stoke and junior teams in north-west England and the Midlands.