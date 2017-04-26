Best-selling authors head to Waterstones Milton Keynes

Waterstones bookstore - at intu MK - welcomes international best-selling crime fiction author Stuart Macbride tomorrow (April 27).

The creator of the Logan McRae series will be in store from 12.30 p.m, signing his gripping new stand-alone thriller, A Dark So Deadly.

Next Wednesday (May 3) Robin Hobb will be signing at the store, also at 12.30pm.

The Californian-based fiction writer is acknowledged as one of the pre-eminent writers of modern fantasy.

She is visiting the town to promote her new page-turner Assassin’s Fate.

For more information on either event call the store on 01908 395384.