Big tidy up in Milton Keynes city centre at lunchtime today

Teams from McDonald’s and Milton Keynes City Centre Management will help clear the centre of rubbish at lunchtime today.

At 12pm a group of new and regular Love Where You Live volunteers will meet at the Xscape branch of McDonald’s before heading out to blitz Marlborough Gate near Xscape, centre:mk and Milton Keynes Theatre, cleaning the areas around North Twelfth, Thirteenth and Fourteenth Streets before returning to McDonald’s Xscape for refreshments.

Love Where You Live is the local output of a partnership between McDonald’s and Keep Britain Tidy. Over the last four years, nearly 30 events have been held in Milton Keynes.

Ken Tomkins, owner of local franchise group Kaizen Restaurants, said: "2017 has been a fantastic year for our Love Where You Live series in Central Milton Keynes with over 150 individuals turning out to take part in our events, including eleven hardy individuals who put in a full shift at our 24 hour litter picking spectacular in July.

"It’s been a busy year and we are proud of our efforts to make Central Milton Keynes a cleaner place to work and live.”

Events are also planned for Thursday October 26 and Thursday December 21 this year.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MKCCM, said: “Amazing CMK Business Improvement District are delighted to continue engaging with local businesses and residents to keep the city litter free as part of our Big City Clean Up.”