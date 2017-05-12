Birthday celebrations for Milton Keynes Snap

Milton Keynes might be celebrating its 50th birthday this year, but MK Snap has a special birthday of its own.

It became a registered charity in 1992, and is celebrating its silver anniversary in 2017.

Originally MK Snap was housed at Kiln Farm, but after 10 years demand for places meant a larger home needed to be found.

In 2003 a £2.5 million pound appeal to fund a new purpose built premises was launched.

It attracted fantastic support from the business community and individuals across Milton Keynes.

MK Snap’s twenty five year history has now been brought to life in an exhibition of memories and a timeline detailing the journey from the small unit in Kiln Farm in 1992 to the present centre in Walnut Tree.

“The ethos of MK Snap is simple, the more opportunities that are available to people, the more likely they are to discover new talents and skills which have the potential to change lives,” said MK Snap’s CEO, Maureen McColl.

“MK Snap now offers an extensive education programme with more than 23 choices for developing life skills and work training experiences.”

Celebrations are taking place throughout the year and events include a fashion show which has seen learners step back to the 1990’s, sports events and many more celebratory activities.

A 10 mile walk from the original site in Kiln Farm to the centre in Walnut Tree has also been held.

A Silver Gala Dinner will be held at the prestigious Woburn Abbey in September.

Celebrations have also included the MK Snap fully accessible garden in memory of Mrs Robeson of the Eranda Rothschild Foundation, recognising her long-term support of MK Snap.

Her close friends Gail Devlin-Jones and Mrs Carol Fuller cut the ribbon to officially open the garden,

For more information about MK Snap go online to www.mksnap.org