Bishop ‘forced to flee’ reveals the five items he would take

Churches across Milton Keynes and district have been supporting Christian Aid Week by fundraising and urging people to help refugees across the world.

Among those raising awareness of their plight was the Bishop of Buckingham, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, who was asked to choose five items he could take if he was forced to flee.

The Bishop of Buckingham, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, with the 5 things he would take if forced to flee.

Bishop Alan said: “That’s a tough question. I’d pack my faithful Swiss Army knife that’s just so handy, my ebook – because I’d need to keep myself occupied on the journey, a multiplug so I could charge up anywhere, a diary to write about my experiences and help keep me sane, and finally – my trusty mobile phone. With that I can keep in contact with my family, take my precious photos with me and even read my Bible. I’d be lost without it.”

Many are forced to make dangerous journeys in search of a safe place to call home and are in need of urgent help. Nejebar, from Afghanistan, fled her homeland after the Taliban announced they would kill anyone who worked for the government, like her husband Noor. They eventually sought refuge in Greece with their children, after a treacherous journey across the Mediterranean in a rubber dinghy.

Christian Aid Week unites more than 20,000 churches every year to help people like Nejebar and Noor, with essentials including food, shelter and much more.

You can support Christian Aid Week at www.caweek.org calling 08080 006 006, or texting ‘GIVE’ to 70040 to give £5.