Blaze caused by discarded cigarette outside house in Milton Kenyes

A house in Milton Keynes was damaged early this morning after a smouldering cigarette end which was discarded outside it set fire to rubbish.

The flames spread through an air brick and set fire to the back of a wooden cabinet in the dining room.

Crews from Great Holm, Bletchley, Broughton and Buckingham were called to the fire, in Roveley Court, Galley Hill, at 12.20am.

They used hose reels to put out the fire, and a fan to clear away smoke from inside the house.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house, but fortunately the occupants were alerted by a neighbour.

This morning’s fire comes just three days after a flat in Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, was severely damaged after a cigarette was left burning in a bedroom.

Richard Priest, head of Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s community safety team, said: “This month, as part of a national campaign, we have been reminding people of the dangers of fires caused by cigarettes which haven’t been put out properly.

“A third of all deaths in fires in the home are caused by cigarettes.

“Despite a fall in the overall number of fires caused as a result of people smoking, it’s still the biggest killer in accidental fires in the home across the country.

“Every six days, someone dies from a fire caused by cigarettes or smoking materials.

“Even fires like this one, which started outside after the smoker thought he had put the cigarette out with his foot, can spread to people’s homes and put their lives and property at risk.”

Over the last five years there have been 75 smoking-related fires in Milton Keynes - the fires led to three deaths.

Firefighters will be returning to Galley Hill this week to offer safety checks and fire safety advice to residents.