Bletchley man receives ‘life sentence’ for sexual offences

A man has been sentenced to an indeterminate life sentence with a custodial sentence of ten years’ and ten months’ for a series of sexual offences.

Graeme Cox, aged 48, of Mersey Close, Bletchley was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16, one count of ABH, two counts of inciting sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16, one count of possessing indecent images of children and one count of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offences took place in Milton Keynes between March and April this year.

Cox persuaded the victim, a 14-year-old girl, to begin a sexual relationship with him and subjected her to a number of serious sexual and physical assaults.

A number of indecent images of children were also found on his laptop.

Cox, a registered sex offender, had been released from prison in September 2015 following sexual offences and was the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Officers were alerted to Cox’s offences when a friend of the victim expressed her concerns about the relationship between Cox and her friend.

He was charged with the offences on April 29.

Investigating officer detective constable Miranda Moore said: “Had it not been for the bravery of the victim’s friend in speaking out about her concerns, a predatory sexual offender may have evaded justice and exposed other children to serious harm.

“Cox had already been imprisoned for serious offences against children and upon release, his behaviour and actions continued.

“He demonstrated he will go to any means to exploit children for his own sexual gratification. He is a serious danger to the community.

“We will always listen to and pursue allegations of sexual offences and I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of this type of crime to come forward and talk to us.”