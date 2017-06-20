Bletchley Park beats Buckingham Palace in ‘best attraction’vote

Bletchley Park has been named as the best attraction for group visits for the third year in a row. The Buckinghamshire heritage attraction was awarded the accolade at the 2017 Group Travel Awards, which celebrates the best suppliers to the group travel industry.

Readers of Group Travel Organiser magazine voted for their favourite venue, with the home of the WW2 Codebreakers beating sites including The Eden Project, Buckingham Palace and Coca-Cola London Eye.

Dawn Barlow, head of operations at Bletchley Park, said: “We are thrilled to be named best attraction for groups once again. From guided tours to afternoon teas, our brilliant team make sure that we have the best to offer our group visitors. The fact this award is chosen by readers of GTO Magazine makes it even more special.”