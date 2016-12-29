Bletchley Park first day covers website is being stamped out

For years the Bletchley Park Post Office proved a popular stop-by for visitors to the historic hub.

Originally the undercover mailroom with the secret designation PO Box 111, it became a sub post office in 1947.

When the park opened its doors to the public as a museum in 1994, the space worked as a gift shop.

In more recent times it issued a splendid selection of special stamps and limited edition first day covers.

The stamp issues told the story of the park, and also celebrated special events and figures – from comedians and politicians to royalty.

Some of the rare editions now swap hands for hundreds of pounds, and are sought after by philatelics all over the world.

Private exhibits were removed from the park in 2015, and the shutters came down no the post office.

“In consultation with the volunteers it was agreed to close Bletchley Park Post Office by June 2015,” said postmaster Terry Mitchell.

“Naturally the volunteers were disappointed by the decision but understood that Bletchley Park Trust wish to focus on the core story of WW2 Codebreaking.

In January, the website selling the remaining covers will close too. Some are still available to purchase – including a few designed by prominent former code breakers.

The website will officially close in January, but until then all available first day covers are available to peruse and purchase.

Milton Keynes faces and places figured heavily on the covers over the years, with Cleo Laine, Aston Martin, MK Dons, MK 40th anniversary,

MK Citizen, MK Theatre, and Bletchley Park all being honoured.

Visit wwwbletchleycovers.com to learn more about the stamps that are available to buy.