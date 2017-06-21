Bletchley woman with incurable brain tumour appeals to people to ‘Do Lunch’

This summer Brain Tumour Research is calling on the nation to get together with friends and family on Saturday 1st July 2017 to DO LUNCH!, as part of a campaign to raise vital funds for research into brain tumours.

BBC 3CR and MK FM presenter Helen Legh who lives in Bletchley and was diagnosed with an aggressive, incurable brain tumour in 2015, said: “As the mother of a much-wanted, six-year-old daughter, Matilda, this is obviously a cause very close to my heart. I have recently had the results of my latest scan and can breathe a sigh of relief that there are no signs yet of any regrowth…

“Getting involved with Do Lunch couldn’t be easier, whether it’s a BBQ bonanza, a perfect picnic or a three-course luncheon party, get together this summer for a great cause. All money raised will go towards helping Brain Tumour Research sustain long-term, life-saving research at its network of world-class research centres in the UK.”

Internationally acclaimed chef Peter Gordon, who is supporting the DO LUNCH! campaign said: “As someone who has supported leukaemia research for many years I was surprised to discover that, in fact, brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40. Adequate research funding is vital for both disease areas and that is why I am happy to support Brain Tumour Research’s DO LUNCH! campaign.

Robin Melzer, director of fundraising at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Every penny raised will help support fund vital research into brain tumours. It is not well known that only 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. Your involvement will really make a difference in helping fund vital research to find a cure for brain tumours.”

Brain Tumour Research is campaigning to see the national spend on research into brain tumours increased to £30 - £35 million a year, in line with breast cancer and leukaemia. The charity, which receives no Government funding, is building a network of experts working at world-class Research Centres of Excellence in the UK, with four already established.

To get involved in the DO LUNCH! campaign, or to donate visit www.braintumourresearch.org/fundraise/do-lunch