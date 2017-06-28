Blindfold walk for councillor highlights parking problem facing partially sighted

A city councillor has taken part in a blindfold walk to highlight the challenges facing people with sight problems around the issue of cars parked on pavements.

Milton Keynes Council Cllr Mick Legg, cabinet member for customer services, took part in the walk on Saturday, June 24, following an invitation by Padma Cheriyan, volunteer campaign co-ordinator for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), who is registered as severely sight impaired.

Terri Dowty and Cllr Mick Legg

Cllr Legg wore simulation spectacles which simulate three of the most common sight conditions - age related macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma.

The walk was part of a month of action on pavement parking in Milton Keynes, taking place throughout June. RNIB is working with local organisations and charities to raise awareness of the barriers pavement parking presents for blind and partially sighted people as well as other vulnerable groups.

Cllr Legg said: “I’m grateful to Padma for arranging the blindfold walk. Walking around streets in an area I’ve lived in for years and know very well, while wearing the simulation spectacles, really put the issues blind and partially sighted people face in perspective. www.rnib.org.uk/onmystreet