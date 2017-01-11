Blue light hub in Milton Keynes gets the green light

Milton Keynes Council has approved a planning application for a blue light hub with unique community use facilities to be developed on land north west of Thornbury in West Ashland.

The new facility will provide accommodation for more than 200 fire, police and ambulance staff who will be relocating to the site. In addition to the emergency services there will be facilities to enable community groups to meet, train and receive support and guidance from emergency service and local authority teams.

The project has been supported by a £2.8 million transformation fund grant from central government.

“This is a landmark project that creates a template for the future delivery of emergency services, sharing facilities to reduce costs and provide better value for money for members of the public,” said councillor Adrian Busby, Chairman of Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire Authority.

“In addition it creates opportunities for community groups that currently don’t exist within our existing facilities.

“It is a fantastic step forward and I commend the councillors in Milton Keynes Council for approving this application. How very fitting that in the 50th anniversary year of the city of Milton Keynes it is leading the way in its innovative approach to the design and delivery of public services.”

A procurement exercise is underway to secure a contractor to deliver the new facility. The contract is due to be awarded in the early part of this year and the project completed in 2018.