Bob the Builder puts in Milton Keynes appearance

On Saturday, children’s favourites, Bob the Builder and Wendy will be joining the team at B&Q Milton Keynes for live mini shows and a meet and greet.

Bob the Builder and Wendy will headline the family focused activity and feature in three mini shows at 10am, 12pm and 2pm, and a meet and greet at 11am. The Bubble Wizard, who will perform spectacular tricks with giant bubbles, will perform in the intervals throughout the day, alongside the facepainter and balloon modeller – all from 10am – 4pm.

Commenting on the latest recruits to the B&Q team at Milton Keynes, Martyn Buzzard, unit manager said: “It’s fantastic to have the help of both Bob and Wendy in the store this weekend.

“Families will get the chance to meet both Bob and Wendy and we’re lucky enough to have one of the biggest B&Q store here in Milton Keynes, so it’s the perfect space to host a show.

“There really is going to be plenty for the kids to do this Saturday.”