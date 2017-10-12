Body of young man discovered in Old Stratford

Police have revealed a body of a young man was discovered near Old Stratford Community Hall on Tuesday morning.
It is understood a member of public found the body at around 8am.
The man, believed to be in his twenties, has not yet been formally identified.
Police say no foul play is suspected and the death is not suspicious.
Details have been passed to the Northamptonshire coroner for an inquest to open.
