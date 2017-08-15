Body tragically found in river at Newport Pagnell

Have your say

The body of a man was recovered from the river at Newport Pagnell on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the River Ouzel close to St Peter and St Paul’s church just before 10am.

Witnesses reported a man standing on a bridge shortly beforehand.

Fire engines from Newport Pagnell and Bletchley attended to assist and the fire service rescue boat was at the scene.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed.

It is not believed foul play is suspected.