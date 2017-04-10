Book launch hosted at Milton Keynes Centre for Integrated Living

Milton Keynes Centre for Integrated Living hosted a book launch, Sleeping with Pain by Dr Sue Peacock, last week.

It was an opportunity for Dr Peacock to explain her incentive to write the book, and to explain what can be done for people who find it extremely difficult to sleep with pain.

Annette Holcroft, deputy chairman of the Board of Centre of Intergrated Living said the organisation is celebrating 25 years of supporting people with a disability in Milton Keynes.

“I couldn’t think of a better opportunity for the organisation than to host Dr Sue Peacock’s book launch, we are so thankful that she chose to do it here with us,” she said.

Author Steve Miller also attended the event as a guest speaker.