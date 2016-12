Firefighters tackled a boxing day fire at the former Wolverton Town Sports and Social Club building in Field Lane, Greenleys.

Six units were called in to bring the fire under control - with crews from Great Holm, Bletchley, Broughton, Newport Pagnell and Winslow attending.

Three main jets, four sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan were all used during the incident, which saw 25 people working the scene.