A 15-year-old boy has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

The teenager from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Tuesday (Nov 21)) and charged the same day.

The charges relate to an incident on Monday (20/11) in Kents Road, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes.

The boy is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on December 5.