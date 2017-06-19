Boy, 17, charged for drug dealing in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has charged two people with drug and related offences, including a 17-year-old boy.

Isaih Poppola, of Grafton Way, Camden, London, was charged on June 9 with:

- Possession of a bladed article

- Driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

- Driving with no insurance in place

- Obstruct/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He was remanded to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court where he appeared later that day and was bailed to reappear at Milton Keynes’ Magistrates’ Court on August 9.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged on June 9 with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin) and with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on June 9 and then was bailed to reappear on Tuesday (June 13) which he failed to do and a court warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

The charges are in connection with an incident on June 8 where two people were stopped and searched in a vehicle on Grafton Street near MK Dons stadium at 9.30am as part of Thames Valley Police‘s Stronghold campaign.

An amount of drugs, a knife and drugs paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.