Boy, 9, airlifted to hospital after serious collision in Milton Keynes

A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision on the A5 through Milton Keynes yesterday.

Shortly before 9.50am a Vauxhall Corsa and a HGV Luton style lorry were involved in a collision on the Southbound A5 through Milton Keynes, near to the Stony Stratford roundabout.

Two men have both been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and there are a number of others with minor injuries.

Both carriageways remain closed at this time for recovery and investigation.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘340 01/05/17’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.