Boy hospitalised after being attacked in Milton Keynes play park

A 15-year-old boy, was together with a group of four to six other boys and was assaulted whilst in the area of a child’s play park on Beadlemead.

This is believed to have occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm, at some point during the attack we believe the victim was hit about the head with a crutch or large stick.

The incident took place on Wednesday, April 26.

During the incident the victim received serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, Greg Hughes said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to police.

“We are specifically appealing to anyone who may have seen a group in the area between 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday 26th April, and anyone at this time seen carrying a stick like item.

“If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference URN 1145 (26/4), or contact Crime stoppers anonymously.”