Breakfast at Tiffany's gives Corrie's Georgia a chance to sparkle at MK Theatre

Think of glamorous Hollywood movies from the smoky past, and you don’t have to think too hard before the delectable Breakfast at Tiffany’s shines in the mind.

Based on Truman Capote’s classic novella, the story of Holly Golightly was released to the big screen in 1961 with Audrey Hepburn in the title role.

It was an instant hit, and is now in the higher realms of movies marked ‘iconic’.

It’s ‘the one’ with Moon River among the music too.

On Monday it makes its glittering debut in Milton Keynes, but this version steers away from the blockbusting big screen affair, and instead leans towards the book.

The shoes might be dainty, but the role? It’s a big part to step into, as Georgia May Foote knows better than anyone.

The lady who made her name walking the cobbles of Coronation Street (as Katy Armstrong) is making her stage debut in the work.

Milton Keynes is the first stop on the tour, so we’ll get her very first stage performance.

“When I got the call, I knew that it was an amazing part, and such a big role. It was a challenge...” she knew straight away.

But Georgia is used to stepping up to the mark, and spent last year wowing us as part of the Saturday night staple Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished in second place.

“It was the first thing I got offered after the Strictly tour,” she tells me, “I thought ‘If I can go into an arena and dance in front of that many people, then I can go on stage and act!

“Television is so different, with Corrie, you film an episode, put it out there and then it’s forgotten, but stage reviews and things like that are completely new to me, so it will be different, but it’s all a learning curve...”

And there really is lots of learning involved!

”When the script arrived, there was 90 pages of dialogue...but thankfully I am quite good at learning lines!

“There are 23 costume changes too...”

Wait, 23?!

“23,” she echoes, “It’s exciting though. I like being busy and it’ll be great to learn that discipline of quick changing because television is quite slow like that. I’ll come away with a new skill”!”

And what about tackling that New York accent?

“I like accents...my mum would probably say I’m a bit annoying with them actually.”

“Put the film in the back of your mind, because this play is darker and more emotive...it’s a beautiful story and has a journey to it,” Georgia promises.

To book tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes