BREAKING: Car crashes into The White Horse pub, Husborne Crawley

A car has crashed into the front of The White Horse, Husborne Crawley, causing a road closure and serious damage to one of the pub’s windows.

At around 5.15pm yesterday evening (Thursday, October 5) a road traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred in Mill Road, Husborne Crawley.

The White Horse, Husborne Crawley. Credit: Jane Russell.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “One of the vehicles had damaged the exterior of the White Horse pub.

“The vehicles were recovered and those involved were treated for slight injuries.

“A road closure is in place between Ridgmont roundabout and Mill Road as structural engineers ensure the safety of the scene.”

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 300 of Thursday, October 5.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: “We were called at 5.11pm yesterday (October 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Road.

“An ambulance crew was dispatched to help. At the scene they assessed a woman, believed to be in her 50s.

“The patient was taken to Bedford Hospital for further care.”

The fire service also reported a male casualty.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “We were called at 17.17pm (on October 5) and sent pumps from Amptill and Kempston and the Special Rescue Unit from Kempston.

“When we got there we didn’t need to free the male casualty from the vehicle but paramedics did take him to hospital.

“We assisted in making the scene safe and a structural engineer was called in from Central Bedfordshire Council.

“Highways Agency closed the road for a while and we didn’t leave the scene until 21.53. That’s about it really.”