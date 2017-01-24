BREAKING: Milton Keynes murder victim named

The man found dead in Great Linford has been named as 32-year-old Suren Sivananthan from Canada.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police have charged three men in connection with the murder investigation.

Gnanachandran Balachandran, 37, of The Fleet, Springfield, Milton Keynes, who was arrested on Saturday was today charged with one count of murder.

Kiroraj Yogarajah, 30, of Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes, was also arrested on Saturday was today charged with one count of murder.

A 17-year-old boy from Croydon, who was arrested on Saturday, was also charged today with one count of murder.

The charges are in connection with an incident in St Leger Drive, Great Linford, between late on Friday and around 4am on Saturday in which attending officers located the body of a deceased man.

The Force’s response to the incident has been subject to a referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and the Force awaits notification of the IPCC’s decision on its mode of investigation.

All of those charged were remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes’ Magistrates’ Court today (January 24).