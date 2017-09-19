BREAKING NEWS: M1 closed in Milton Keynes following report of ‘suspicious object’

Commuters are enduring traffic chaos this morning with the M1 closed in both directions at Junction 14 to 15 at Newport Pagnell.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “We are urging the public to avoid the M1 as we are currently dealing with a report of a suspicious object.

“It was found underneath one of the motorway bridges between Junction 15 and 14 at around 7.30am this morning.”

It is believed to be a mysterious chemical.

Diversions are in place in both Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire, and the road closures are likely to be in place for some time while police and the fire service investigate the matter.