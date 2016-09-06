Brew up and help support Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice are asking people to get their tea pots out, bake cakes and get together with friends or colleagues for the first ever Willen Hospice Time for Tea event.

Taking place during Hospice Care Week from the 3rd to the 9th October, the Hospice is asking people to hold their own tea party in their home or office to support the specialist end of life care they provide.

Friends, families, work colleagues, local clubs and communities are encouraged to take part and Willen Hospice are providing handy downloadable resource online, such as bunting, invitations, thank you slips and fundraising packs to support Time for Tea events.

Dawn Clark, Fundraising Manager at Willen Hospice, said “We just can’t wait for our Time to Tea event and are really proud to be holding it during the national Hospice Care Week. Time for Tea has had such a wonderful response already from the public and we hope to see lots of people having fun at their tea parties and raising vital funds to support their local Hospice this October.”

To find out more about holding a Time for Tea party, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/timefortea or call 01908 303072