Bridging the access gap in Milton Keynes with sign language initiative

A new initiative to encourage more employees, students and volunteers to take up sign language as an extra language and skill is now available in Milton Keynes.

Award winning Signs4Life are showcasing this local initiative to help people to communicate and engage with their colleagues, service users and clients who may have hearing impairments.

“You never know when you will come into contact with a client, a colleague or member of the public who is autistic, deaf or visually impaired.” says Sara Phillips, Signs4Life tutor.

“There are more than nine million deaf and hard of hearing people registered in the UK. We are working with organisations as varied as Specsavers, The British Red Cross, prisons, supermarkets, museums, schools and hospitals. Each of our workshops help you comply with the Disability Discrimination Act and Equality Acts 2010 and encourage a ‘can do’ approach to the 12 million people in the UK who have a physical, sensory or learning disability.”

If you would like further information about the Signs4Life workshops in Milton Keynes, please get in touch with Sara on 07964 019 764 or visit our website www.signs4life.org