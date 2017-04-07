Brits need a break just 29 days after getting home

The average Brit feels like they need a holiday just 29 days after returning from their last one, a study has found.

Fatigue sets in less than four weeks after getting back from a break as the daily grind starts to affect work performance.

Eating more comfort food than usual was named the biggest sign you are in need of a break, along with being jealous at the sight of a friend’s holiday snaps.

And those who don’t get regular breaks admit to feeling more stressed, being less productive and more likely to make mistakes at work.

But the study of 2,000 adults by Holiday Inn Express also found 60 per cent of Brits are now ditching flip flops for trainers and embarking on micro-adventures instead of boozy weekends, as people look to make the most of their time off work.

Mike Greenup, Vice President Brand Management, Holiday Inn Express, said: “Everyone knows getting away can be restorative and help counterbalance our busy work lives.

“But it’s interesting to see just how often people feel they need to be having a break to remain happy, productive and stress-free.

“We have noticed people are seeking out an increasing amount of adventure getaways and experiences that are affordable and easily achievable.

“Many are also looking to make the most of the UK and explore what is in their back yard rather than venturing too far afield.”

Forty-three per cent of people said not having regular breaks leaves them feeling more stressed, while four in ten feel more tired than usual.

Others say they make silly mistakes at work (13 per cent), become less productive (31 per cent) or feel less enthusiastic about work (36 per cent).

But there is a shift in the type of breaks people are booking with many moving away from the stereotypical image of the boozy Brit abroad, with the top reasons for choosing a break away to explore the outdoors or complete a physical challenge.

Hiking is the most popular activity to do on a break, followed by cycling, water sports and sailing.

One in twenty have even booked a break to coincide with an elite sporting event such as an iron man or triathlon.

It also revealed nearly one in three (28 per cent) want to focus on improving their overall health and wellbeing during minibreaks away, while less than 15 per cent want a getaway indulging in food and booze.

And it’s not just the older generations who are embracing active getaways - 62 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds and 72 per cent of Brits aged between 25 and 34 would prefer to embark on a micro-adventure.

Experiencing something new and feeling like they’ve accomplished something were ranked as the top two priorities when booking a trip away, while less than 5 per cent view ‘relaxing with a good book’ as the best way to unwind when on holiday.

Top ten signs you need a break:

1. Eating more comfort food than usual

2. You get jealous seeing friend’s pictures of their holiday or break

3. You spend more time daydreaming than doing your actual day job

4. You can’t face your to-do list

5. You find yourself looking at old travel pictures over and over again

6. You hit snooze on the morning alarm one too many times

7. You can no longer muster the will to make small talk at work

8. You enter a room and can’t remember what you went in there for

9. You drink more tea/coffee than usual to help you get through the day

10. You oversleep more than once a week

Top ten activities to do on a break:

1. Hiking

2. Cycling

3. Water sports

4. Sailing/boating

5. Mountain biking

6. Climbing/abseiling

7. Skiing

8. Yoga

9. Go-karting

10. Caving