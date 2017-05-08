Brush strokes for famous faces in Milton Keynes

Bucks Open Studios, the largest visual arts event in Buckinghamshire, has announced a star-studded line-up, including Strictly’s Flavia Cacace, actors Michael Praed and Clive Mantle, and cartoonist Rupert Fawcett for its launch event “Brush: With Fame”.

Brush: With Fame, which takes place on Sunday 28th May, in Middleton Hall in Milton Keynes, will see the stars offering up their famous faces to the brushes of 18 distinguished painters exhibiting at this year’s Bucks Open Studios. T

he talented artists will have just 4 hours to skilfully capture the celebrities to canvas and the public will be able to get up close to and watch them in action; all for free !

Brush: With Fame is being held to officially launch the 2017 Bucks Open Studios season, the annual artistic extravaganza, which takes place for two weeks from June 10.

More than 500 local artists and craftsmen in the region will invite the public in to see how they work, what they make and, in some cases allow people to try their hand at their methods for themselves.

Dancer Flavia, who starts touring in September with Vincent and their new show Tango Moderno, said: “I come from quite an artistic family; both my uncle and brother are incredible painters but I’ve never had my portrait painted! I’m always on the move and never still so sitting for a portrait is going to be a real challenge but I am really looking forward to the event and seeing the end results by the amazing Bucks Open Studios artists.”

Rupert Fawcett, the cartoonist responsible for Fred, Off the Leash and Daddy, said:” I’m delighted to be taking part in this wonderful event and, as an artist myself, feel it’s so important to make the public aware of all the wonderful creative talent on their doorstep.”