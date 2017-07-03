Buckingham Canal Society take part in the birthday celebrations for Milton Keynes

Buckingham Canal Society participated in the Festival of History last month.

The event - an integral part of the MK50 celebrations was held in Campbell Park.

It saw the society attract great interest in its restoration work to restore the Buckingham Canal to a navigable condition, including the current project ‘Bridging the Gap’ which is restoring the arch to Bridge One at Cosgrove that was demolished in the 1970’s.

This work is being carried out by volunteers and is one of the largest projects undertaken so far by the society. It also runs multiple practical task work parties every month and welcome people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Anyone interested in this project, or any other canal society work is urged to email info@buckinghamcanal.org.uk



More information can be found on the website www.buckinghamcanal.org.uk