Bucks Open Studios launched in star-studded event in Milton Keynes

Celebrities turned out in force in Milton Keynes on Sunday for the official launch of Bucks Open Studios.

A star-studded line up including Flavia Cacace (Strictly Come Dancing), Michael Praed (Emmerdale and Robin of Sherwood), Clive Mantle (Holby City and Game of Thrones), Gary Wilmot (The Wind in the Willows, Big The Musical) and Rupert Fawcett (Off the Leash cartoonist), were in Middleton Hall in centre:mk offering up their faces to distinguished Bucks Open Studios painters as well as budding Buckinghamshire art students.

Enthralled shopped stood and watched the talented artists in action who had just four hours to capture the celebrities to canvas.

Susannah Fellows, chairperson for Bucks Open Studios said: “The day was a knock-out in so many ways.

“It provided the perfect setting to allow the public to see first hand what Bucks Open Studios is all about.

“Watching all 20 painters old and young, of all different abilities, work together, obviously having such a great time, was a terrific spectacle.

“The public loved seeing the celebrities but they also really enjoyed watching the portraits unfold - some kept coming back later on during the day to see how the portraits were progressing and it made a wonderful launch to the Bucks Open Studios 2017 season.

“But of course we’re not just about painting. Next time it may be a public pot throwing event.”

The Brush: With Fame event was held to officially launch the 2017 Bucks Open Studios season, the annual artistic extravaganza, which takes place June 10-25.

For two weeks over 500 local artists and craftsmen will invite the public in to see how they work, what they make and, in some cases allow people to try their hand at their methods for themselves.

For more information about Brush: With Fame visit https://www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk/about